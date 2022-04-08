Can Aston Villa shake-off their hoodoo against top eight?

Villa’s Ezri Konsa admits he has had an up and down season personally as he prepares to face up to a rampant Spurs strikeforce of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min

Steven Gerrard’s team host Champions League-chasing Spurs tomorrow aiming to avoid a fourth straight Premier League defeat after losses to West Ham, Arsenal and Wolves.

The latter at Molineux last Saturday came after a dire first-half showing and defender Konsa admitted: “We knew it wasn’t good enough, especially in the first half. It hasn’t been good enough for the last three games.

“It is tough because we have been in this situation before. For me, it is about us showing the consistency we did when we won three games in a row last month. If we can get back to that form that would be great.

“It’s about sticking together, everyone knowing their roles and sticking to the gameplan. We won those three games in a row doing that. If we show that consistency again it makes it tough for opponents.

“We know what we need to do on Saturday. It is a big game for us and we are focused on getting the win.

Villa’s recent bad run was preceded by three straight wins and their frustratingly inconsistent form has in some ways mirrored Konsa’s own season, with the centre-back having mixed some impressive performances with some indifferent and two red cards.

“It has been up and down,” he said, when asked about his own campaign. “I have got two red cards, obviously, which is something I have never done before in my career. For me, it is about learning every day and improving myself, helping the team get to where we need to be.”

Tomorrow’s run is another chance for Villa to improve their dire record against the Premier League’s top eight.

To date they have taken just four points from a possible 39 against the top flight’s frontrunners. Tottenham, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last 10 visits to Villa Park, dating back to 2008, winning their previous six. For all that recent results have provided a reality check for Gerrard’s team, a top-half finish still remains achievable over the campaign’s closing weeks.

“We speak about that as players,” said Konsa. “We want to finish in the top half because it is something the club hasn’t done for a long while. It is a goal for us to try and achieve.

“It is going to be a big challenge. We know they have world class players and we know how good they are and that they are in good form. But anything is possible in football. We have lost three in a row but I am sure Villa Park will be rocking and the fans will drive us on.”

Villa should have Danny Ings available after the striker missed the defeat at Wolves following the birth of his first child. Lucas Digne is also expected to return after being forced off early at Molineux with an upset stomach.