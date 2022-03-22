Throw the kids in? It’s not as easy as that for West Brom and Steve Bruce

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - MARCH 21: Ronnie Hollingshead of West Bromwich Albion and Cianole Nguepissi of West Bromwich Albion combine to stop Josh Barnes of Nottingham Forest shot at The Hawthorns on March 21, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images). Top left, Ethan Ingram. Bottom left, Steve Bruce watches. Main pic: Ronnie Hollingshead and Cianole Nguepissi Ethan Ingram of West Bromwich Albion and Alex Gibson-Hammond of Nottingham Forest at The Hawthorns on March 21, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images). WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - MARCH 21: Ethan Ingram of West Bromwich Albion and Alex Gibson-Hammond of Nottingham Forest at The Hawthorns on March 21, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images). WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - MARCH 21: Steve Bruce Manager of West Bromwich Albion watches the PL2 game from the stands at The Hawthorns on March 21, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images). WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - MARCH 21: Steve Bruce Manager of West Bromwich Albion watches the PL2 game from the stands at The Hawthorns on March 21, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

But as Steve Bruce witnessed for himself last night, things are never that simple.

Given the chance to shine in front of the watching boss and his son Alex, Albion’s under-23’s provided more problems than answers against Nottingham Forest.

The first-team saw any realistic hopes of finishing inside the play-offs go up in smoke when they drew at Bristol City on Saturday.

It’s still mathematically possible for Bruce’s side to gatecrash the top six. But even the most optimistic fan has turned their attention to next season.

And it’s likely if Albion do fail to make the play-offs, Bruce will want to bed in one or two youngsters in the final games of the season.

Ethan Ingram, Caleb Taylor, Tom Fellows, Quevin Castro, Rayhaan Tulloch and Reyes Clearly were among the players who played in this Premier League 2 clash.

But on what was a hugely disappointing evening, it was Forest who ran out comfortable and convincing 5-0 winners – with Albion barely laying a glove on them.

Under the guidance of Richard Beale, the Baggies lined up in a 4-3-3 formation with Tulloch – who is usually a winger – playing in central midfield.

Cleary was the central striker with Fellows on the right flank and Malcolm on the left.

Ahead of the game there were a few players Albion fans would have been keeping tabs on.

Right-back – or right wing-back – Ingram has been name-checked by Bruce in recent press conferences with the manager believing he is a player with a bright future who could challenge Darnell Furlong.

The Gloucester-born defender showed glimpses of his quality on the ball. But against a dangerous Forest side, Ingram struggled with his positioning.

In central midfield, Tulloch showed one or two nice touches but his decision making – in a new position – just wasn’t there.

And it was also a disappointing night for Cleary who has been prolific for Albion’s under-23s and under-18s this season. In fairness to the striker, Cleary is a player who likes to latch onto balls in-behind the opposition defence.

Here, though, he spent much of his time with his back to goal.

But his hold-up play and general passing on the night was poor.

The young Baggies may have conceded five times.

But centre-back Taylor, the son of former Blues defender Martin Taylor was still their best player.

A commanding figure, he read the game well and almost scored from a corner.

“The players aren’t going to play for anyone’s first team, let alone, here if they don’t roll their sleeves up and play with intensity,” Beale said post-match. “They missed an opportunity to impress (Bruce) which is really disappointing, because in conversations with the first team staff we talk about certain players and everything we have been saying is positive.

“But what was served up tonight, nobody gave a good account of themselves aside from Caleb Taylor.

“I’m the biggest advocate for bringing energy, intensity and hard work. The rest is out of your control.