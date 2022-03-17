Ludlow Colts taste defeat

Ludlow

The visitors headed home with the Herefordshire County League Premier Division points thanks to a first-half strike from Omar Elmougy.

Colts made the livelier start but failed to make the most of the chances they created.

Welland then started to enjoy the majority of the possession and struck nine minutes before half-time when Elmougy found the back of the net.

The second half saw Colts get on the ball more but they still found it hard to break down a resolute visiting defence.