Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Ludlow Colts taste defeat

By Nick ElwellFootballPublished: Comments

Ludlow Colts tasted defeat for just the second time in eight games as they were edged out by Wellend.

Ludlow
Ludlow

The visitors headed home with the Herefordshire County League Premier Division points thanks to a first-half strike from Omar Elmougy.

Colts made the livelier start but failed to make the most of the chances they created.

Welland then started to enjoy the majority of the possession and struck nine minutes before half-time when Elmougy found the back of the net.

The second half saw Colts get on the ball more but they still found it hard to break down a resolute visiting defence.

Colts are without a game on Saturday and are next in action when they welcome Shropshire rivals Clee Hill on Saturday, April 2.

Football
Sport
Grassroots
Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News