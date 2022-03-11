West Brom boss Steve Bruce: Vital to start planning for next season already

Ron Gourlay Chief Executive of West Bromwich Albion and Steve Bruce Head Coach / Manager of West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns, the home stadium of West Bromwich Albion on February 4, 2022 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Earlier this week, chief executive Ron Gourlay revealed he has set up a new committee to identify, assess and sign players.

It comprises the CEO, Bruce, academy manager Richard Stevens, head of recruitment Ian Pearce and other senior staff, including those from the medical team.

And at the first meeting this week, Bruce revealed they spent time looking at players who are set to become free agents – also known as Bosmans – this summer.

“It’s vitally important to start early,” the boss said. “We would be wrong to not identify the Bosmans of this world because everyone else is.

“When you are in March you have to start planning.

“Loans – from the big clubs – always help when you are in the Championship.

“But usually they are a little bit later. Usually, clubs take their young ones away with them and then make a decision on whether they stay or go out on loan.

“But when it comes to who is available on a Bosman – we have got to be ahead of the game and target people who we think will improve us. And there are some good ones out there.”

Bruce believes Gourlay’s decision to create a football board is the right one.

“Ron has come in as CEO and I think I have made it clear that he was vitally important to me,” the manager continued.

“I knew he would bring a structure to it and he would put things in place that are the right things to do.

“There has got to be a link with me and the academy – that is vitally important for the club.

“We have got some really good young players.

“For example we don’t need to go and look for a right back because we have got two in the academy who are very, very, decent.

“Taylor Gardner-Hickman is one. Ethan Ingram is another.

“He (Ingram) has been up training with us this week.

“It makes sense there is a football board and it is run by Ron who is CEO which is terrific.