West Brom's Ron Gourlay on changing Sky fixtures: Enough is enough

Chief Executive Officer Ron Gourlay Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

But there are a host of other issues new chief executive Ron Gourlay also has to fix to ensure Albion fans continue to pay good money and head to The Hawthorns to support their team.

Attendances have dropped alarmingly this season.

Results and style of play – particularly under former boss Valerien Ismael – are one reason.

But there are other factors.

Nine fixtures that were scheduled to take place at 3pm on a Saturday have been moved for live television coverage this season.

Junction 1 of the M5 is a nightmare at any time – but particularly on a match day.

And when you speak to fans, many say the simple task of buying a ticket has become difficult – with many calling the ticket office only to be placed on hold for lengthy periods.

At a meeting with the local Press, Gourlay was quizzed on all those matters as well as other issues.

And when asked about the number of games Sky has moved this season, he revealed he has spoken with the EFL to say enough is enough.

“These Friday night games, these Monday night games, are hurting the football club,” Gourlay said.

“I’m well aware of that.

“Ultimately, the decision rests with the EFL and Sky – they decide the process for picking games and West Bromwich Albion are a popular choice.

“But the people that suffer are our fans, especially our younger fans and that is an area we are really targeting – we want to bring more younger fans into the stadium and into the football club.

“We had a Zoom call with the EFL and we spoke in front of the other 23 teams and some of them couldn’t understand why we didn’t want the games.

“But we did ask not be included in the next round of fixtures and for more thought to be given to our supporters going forward.”

On the congestion around the stadium, Gourlay revealed the club wants to install a new park and ride bus route. He is also keen to see a fanzone introduced so fans head to The Hawthorns earlier.

“First and foremost we have to make things better on the field,” the Scotsman continued. “But we are doing what we can to stop that congestion around the stadium.

“We are looking at introducing fanzones. We are looking at activities to get supporters into the stadium earlier.

“Traffic is a major issue for supporters, that has become very clear to me.

“We need the support of the council and we are trying to get more meetings with them.

“We need to make it easier for fans to get to the stadium.”

Other frustrations for supporters include the ticket office, the public address system at The Hawthorns only audible in certain parts of the ground and the club shop only being open on a match day.

“There are a few things I have been made aware of that should be fixed quite quickly,” Gourlay added.

“I had a three-and-a-half-hour meeting with the ticketing team the other day. I came through the ranks on the commercial side, so ticketing and day-to-day operations are very important to me.