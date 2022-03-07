Karlan Grant: West Brom results have hurt players

Karlan Grant (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Last Monday, the Baggies fell to their sixth defeat in seven games when they were beaten by Swansea, a result which saw supporters express their anger towards Steve Bruce's squad.

But Albion responded by producing their best performance in months to secure a 2-0 win at Hull on Saturday with the players going off to applause and cheers.

And Grant, who netted both goals in Yorkshire, hopes the win will lead to happier times for all.

"It's been tough for us and tough for the fans," the former Huddersfield man said.

"At Hull, we were just delighted to win again.

"We haven't been great away from home, we haven't been great at home.

"In football you get ruts but this has been a bit longer than expected.

"We need our fans, we need them to keep pulling us through games.

"It's been tough but we are all as one. It has hurt us as much as it hurt them.

"Now we need to stay together and end the season strong."

While Grant's two goals were crucial to the win at Hull, so to were the performances of captain Jake Livermore and youngster Taylor Gardner-Hickman in midfield.

Livermore return the side having missed the last four games through suspension after being sent off at Sheffield United in Bruce's first game in charge.

Academy graduate Gardner-Hickman, meanwhile, started in central midfield for only the second time this season.

"Jake has those leadership qualities, he helps the boys out so it was good to have him back," Grant continued.

"Taylor is a good kid. He just needs to keep his feet on the ground. He's playing with no fear. That's a good thing. I was delighted for him."

Albion's defeat by Swansea appeared to end their promotion hopes – with the team dropping to 13th in the Championship, eight points outside the top six.

But while they remain 13th, the win at Hull means they are just six points outside the playoffs.

Grant, though, says Albion's players can't start thinking about the table – with their dreadful recent run meaning the focus has to be solely on winning games.

"We are not focused on that now," the forward said when asked about his side's chances of finishing in the top six.