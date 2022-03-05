Steve Bruce insists West Brom squad is 'lopsided'

Grady Diangana of West Bromwich Albion and Flynn Downes of Swansea City during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Swansea City at The Hawthorns on February 28, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

And the Baggies boss feels the left flank isn’t the only area where his squad is imbalanced – with the 61-year-old believing he has a lack of central midfielders at his disposal.

Albion have both Callum Robinson and Karlan Grant who – like Diangana – prefer to play on the left, with Grant the Baggies’ top scorer.

Diangana shone for Albion on that side during their promotion winning campaign two years ago. But the 23-year-old has predominantly been used on the right this term, much to the frustration of supporters.

And Bruce believes Albion’s constant turnover of managers has led to an imbalanced squad – with the club having had four managers in the last two seasons.

“He (Diangana) played on the left but that is where Karlan Grant has played and that is where Callum Robinson’s best position is too,” Bruce said.

“They all want to play on the left. That is what we have got.

“In midfield too there aren’t many options.

“If you have a lot of change, constant change, it’s difficult because all managers have a different idea. In my opinion that’s the problem, there has been a lot of change.

“And for me, that’s the reason we are a little lop-sided in the squad it’s the changes.”

Diangana, who initially joined Albion on loan from West Ham, has struggled for form at ever since moving to The Hawthorns on a regular basis.

But the forward has started to show signs he is getting back to his best in recent weeks – with the 23-year-old catching the eye against Swansea on Monday.

“He (Diangana) lit up the division but that was two years ago now,” Bruce continued.

“We all know he is a talent. Everyone can see he is a talent.

“We have got to try and get him playing the way he was two years ago.

“He showed flashes in the first half against Swansea. He produced one or two bits of individual skills that probably only he could do.

“But at the end of the day, forward players are judged on goals and assists. And at the minute there hasn’t been enough for him.

“We have to try and get the best out of him.”

Meanwhile, Bruce is hoping Matt Phillips will step up his return from injury next week.

The forward has been sidelined for a month with a foot injury.