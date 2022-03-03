Steve Bruce: Where are the West Brom leaders?

Alex Bruce First Team Assistant Coach of West Bromwich Albion, Steve Bruce Head Coach / Manager of West Bromwich Albion and Gary Walsh Goalkeeping Coach of West Bromwich Albion (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies season has unravelled spectacularly with a run of six defeats in their last seven games seeing their promotion hopes go up in smoke.

Almost all over the park, Albion have a team consisting of players who look completely bereft of confidence.

And Bruce is disappointed with his senior pros who have failed to rally round and lift the mood.

"I’ve only been here a month and I’ve not seen enough from the so called big players and good players," the boss said.

"I haven't seen enough. What goes on in the dressing room will stay there.

"But I haven't seen enough – that is the brutal truth.

"At the moment we’re struggling and it's clear for everybody to see that confidence is low. Being a big player, you’ve got to handle that. At the moment we can’t."

Bruce says Albion's lack of confidence is also the reason why they keep conceding late goals – with the boss insisting it is nothing to do with fitness levels.

The Baggies have conceded in the 75th minute or later in seven of their last nine matches.

And speaking after winning at The Hawthorns on Monday, Swansea manager Russell Martin revealed he and his players had spoken about Albion's tendency to concede late before the game.

"Are they fit enough," Bruce continued.

"Certainly on the fitness levels of what I’ve seen over the last two or three weeks against other opposition teams, we’ve matched the others physically wise.