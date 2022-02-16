Dara O’Shea reveals the mental pressure of serious West Brom injury

Dara O'Shea (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

But the 22-year-old insists he’s now ready for a strong end to the season – with the centre-back potentially set to start at Luton on Saturday.

O’Shea enjoyed a outstanding start to the 2021/22 campaign with the Dublin-born defender putting in a string of impressive displays for club and country.

But he broke his ankle – and also suffered ligament damage – playing for the Republic of Ireland against Portugal in September.

And that injury, the first serious one of his career, led to O’Shea spending the next five months in the treatment room.

“It was my first big injury and it has certainly opened my eyes to a lot of things,” O’Shea said. “I’ve never experienced a lot of the emotions I’ve felt over the last five months.

“Everything was going so well at the start of the season. I felt like I was flying. I was playing here and I was playing when I was away with Ireland too.

“Then all of a sudden everything is taken away from you.

“You’re sat at home with a cast on your leg and you can’t do anything about it. It was so tough, mentally.

“You’re watching the lads from afar and you’re not part of the group. You’re stuck in the same four walls which is tough mentally.

“I was trying to set myself really little targets and get any small little wins I could.

“I’ve had good chats with people who have experienced stuff like that before and they gave me some really good tips.

“It’s a dark, dark place. I had to surround myself with good people and keep on believing in myself.

“I started working with a life coach who helped me a lot. The life coach helped me get everything in order and stay in control of my emotions. I was trying to take as many positives as possible. I had to do that because I didn’t really have anything to look forward to, so those little wins I could get were massive for me.”

A big fan favourite, O’Shea came off the bench to feature at Sheffield United last weekend.

And he says the support of Albion’s fans – together with his family – was huge while he was on the sidelines.

“I’m really happy to be back I’m full of joy,” he continued.

“I felt like I was making my debut again at Sheffield United to be honest. It was that sort of excitement.

“My family are really happy and proud to see me step back out.

“A load of my old coaches and plenty of my friends were wishing me well too.

“The support I have received has been massive. Support from anyone in a time like the last five months is really appreciated.

“It’s a lonely place, being injured in the physio room and working with the medical department every day and not being out on the grass with the lads.

“The medical department have been outstanding with me and I’m so, so grateful to them for the support they have shown and the effort they have put into my recovery.

“It’s not just been me working long days, it’s been the medical team too.

“My family and my girlfriend have been so supportive too.

“It’s been so nice coming home each day and having someone there to support me and know what I’m going through.

“There have been days where I literally haven’t been able to do anything and my girlfriend’s taken over and done everything for me.

“And the fans have been amazing with me too.

“It hasn’t gone unnoticed on social media.

“Their support has definitely made my journey a bit easier.”

O’Shea’s return to the first-team has coincided with Bruce’s arrival as the club’s new manager.

And the Irishman believes he can learn a lot from his new boss both on and off the pitch.

“The new manager hasn’t been here too long so I haven’t had too many conversations with him yet, only brief ones,” O’Shea added.

“The conversations I have had with him, though, have been really positive and I’m looking forward to working with him properly.

“Training has been excellent. When a new manager comes in, everyone lifts their game and steps up. Training has been really lively.

“It’ll be a different style of football which we will have to get used to quickly.

“It’s a transition period, but hopefully it will be one which happens quickly.

“But his record speaks for itself, both as a player and as a manager.