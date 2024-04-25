Wolves striker questions 'fairness' after latest VAR decision

They were at the centre of more VAR controversy in Wednesday night's 1-0 defeat to 10-man Bournemouth when under-fire referee Stuart Attwell ruled out Hee Chan Hwang's second-half goal for an off-the-ball incident involving Cunha and Justin Kluivert.

It was not spotted in real time nor did it look to be interfering with play, but Attwell had little choice but to overlook it once he had been advised to go to the pitchside monitor by VAR Darren England.

The incident was the latest in a long line of controversial decisions to go against Wolves and Cunha found it difficult to explain.

"It is hard, many times we have lost points to a hard decision and many times we see some things on the TV and they are always sorry but the next game it happens again," Cunha said in post-match broadcast interviews.

"It's not today, maybe today they gave a good decision I don't know. It's hard on the pitch because the speed of the action is different and then you see in slow motion and you change your mind.

"Then I speak with the guy and I don't know why he goes to the screen. These kind of things, from the bottom of the heart, it's hard.

"Everyone said Wolves would go to the Championship to be relegated. We came here with a lot of work. But it is hard to lose a lot of points with hard decisions. Sometimes it feels like it is not fair."

Bournemouth won the game thanks to Antoine Semenyo's first-half goal and survived playing the final stages of the match with 10 men after Milos Kerkez was shown a straight red card for a hefty challenge on Matt Doherty.

Cherries boss Andoni Iraola says the club will probably appeal the decision, which survived a VAR check.

"I suppose we will appeal," he said. "I don't think it is dangerous. He bends his knees at the end, he is on the floor.

"His season is finished because we will miss the next three games. The red was too harsh so I suppose we will appeal."