Ludlow gets 2022 off to a flying start

Wildfire Warrior and jockey Tom O’Brien get some air during the Behind Bars Novices’ Handicap Chase at Ludlow yesterday Jet Plane ridden by jockey Bridget Andrews, centre, on their way to winning at Ludlow Bridge North and Richard Patrick, left, on their way to winning the Luke Watson Memorial

Dr T J Eckleburg kicked off proceedings as he took the opening juvenile hurdle for the Olly Murphy stable.

He was a well-backed favourite and duly obliged which has left connections with Cheltenham festival aspirations.

The 1.15pm handicap chase should have been one of the races of the day but an early unseat from favourite Demachine blew the race wide open.

Venetia Williams’ Quick Wave took full advantage as she hosed up under Harry Bannister. At 10/1 she also returned a decent price.

Milton Harris’ Khan got rewarded for his consistency in the 1.45pm three-mile handicap hurdle as he powered away late on to record a deserved success.

In his five runs this winter he hasn’t finished out of the top three and is clearly still on the up judging by the way he won yesterday.

Jet Plane just outbattled the well-backed Samtara late on to take Division One of the maiden hurdle to give Dan Skelton his first Ludlow winner of the year.

Division Two went the way of Bridge North who just about justified favouritism to hold off Phantom Getaway.

Henry Daly’s horse finally got his head in front after some encouraging performances earlier this season, including over course and distance at Christmas.

The novice chase at 3.15pm was full of action and sketchy jumps, but the winner Java Point jumped best and that was enough to see him enter the winner’s enclosure. Tom George has an impressive record at Ludlow and enhanced that further with this winner who should go on to bigger and better things.

Mullenbeg was an ultra impressive winner of the bumper for Milton Harris, who recorded a double for the day.

This Irish point-to-point recruit looks to have an engine and should have some brighter days ahead.