Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Aston Villa eye loan deal for West Ham stopper Darren Randolph

By Russell YoullFootballPublished:

Villa are eyeing a loan swoop for West Ham goalkeeper Darren Randolph.

Darren Randolph of West Ham United makes a save against West Brom (AMA)
Darren Randolph of West Ham United makes a save against West Brom (AMA)

The Republic of Ireland is being targeted as Steven Gerrard looks to bring in further competition for No.1 Emi Martinez.

Villa went into the season with Jed Steer as the only senior back-up to the Argentina international and Gerrard is keen for the goalkeeping department to have more depth.

Randolph, who spent two seasons with Blues between 2013 and 2015, has made only 10 appearances in all competitions since joining the Hammers from Middlesbrough for £4million prior to the start of last season.

Teenage Villa midfielder Aaron Ramsey is set to join League One Cheltenham Town for the rest of the season.

Ramsey, the younger brother of first-team star Jacob, captained the club to FA Youth Cup glory last May.

Football
Sport
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News