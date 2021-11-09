West Brom defender Kean Bryan ruled out for the season with knee injury

Kean Bryan of West Bromwich Albion is forced off after sustaining an injury during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Hull City. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Bryan was forced off in the first half of the clash with Hull, and after a scan it has been confirmed that the former Sheffield United man will require surgery, ruling him out of the remainder of this campaign. The 25-year-old only joined Albion in September, having left the Blades at the end of his contract last season.

The defender was making his first start for the Baggies in the game with Hull, having made two substitute appearances before then against QPR and Bristol City.

He joins fellow centre back Dara O’Shea on Albion’s long-term injury list, with the Irish international suffering a fractured ankle and ligament damage during international duty back in September.

Bryan’s injury leaves Kyle Bartley, Semi Ajayi, Cedric Kipre, Matt Clarke and Caleb Taylor as the remaining fit centre backs at the club, although Conor Townsend has featured on the left side of the back three this season.

However, Clarke was forced off with an apparent facial injury during Albion’s draw over the weekend after a clash with Middlesbrough striker Josh Coburn.

Following surgery Bryan will undergo a period of rehabilitation to prepare for a return in the 2022/23 season.

Meanwhile, there is better news regarding Jake Livermore, though, who missed the Middlesbrough game with a hamstring strain.

And Ismael says his skipper will be fine to return after the international break.

“With Jake, we made a check and it was a risk the doc said to play him against Middlesbrough,” said the boss.

“He could have played, but if he played and something happened, it would be many weeks out.

“But if he didn’t play, then for sure, he’s back next week.

“It’s clear for the manager, stay away this week from the team and come back next week.”

Ismael also confirmed defender Matt Clarke will undergo tests every day this week after he came off in the game against Boro with a concussion injury.

“He needs to start the concussion protocol,” the boss added.