John Terry: I learned so much from my time at Aston Villa

John Terry (AMA)

Terry departed B6 this summer, having played a key role in Dean Smith's coaching set-up after joining in 2018, having previously played for the club the previous season.

Villa announced the appointment of former Albion, England and Anderlecht coach Aaron Danks as Terry's replacement this month.

The former Chelsea skipper though has made no secret of his desire to become a fully-fledged manager, and has been regularly linked with vacant managerial roles over the past 18 months - admitting he's learned a lot from working with Smith at Villa Park.

"I learned so much from Dean [Smith] and Richard [O'Kelly] and Shakey [Craig Shakespeare] at Villa." He said, speaking to Sky Sports.

"It was a great experience for me and I love Aston Villa as a football club as well and learned so much as well."

"I'm very thankful for the opportunity I had there, but I think everyone knew when I went in there that I wanted to be a number one and that's very much at the forefront as I speak."

The 40-year-old was most recently linked with Swansea City before the appointment of Russell Martin in South Wales, and is keen to take his first step into management in the near-future.

However, Terry admitted that he's relaxed about opportunities arising - as he prepares in the background whilst enjoying time with his family.

"Yeah, obviously always waiting [for a management job], but the idea was to step away, spend a year with the family and then see what comes up." he said.