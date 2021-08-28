West Brom sign Jayson Molumby on-loan with view to a permanent move

Jayson Molumby playing for Millwall. (AMA)

The 22-year-old becomes the club's sixth signing of the summer, and will provide competition for Jake Livermore and Alex Mowatt in central midfield.

The Republic of Ireland international brings extra legs in central midfield, but is also experienced in the second tier, making more than 50 appearances in the Championship for Millwall and Preston over previous temporary spells.

Albion boss Valerien Ismael was delighted to add Molumby to his squad, highlighting his mentality as a key element in his decision to sign him.

"Jayson is the perfect example of a player who has the right mentality and suits our philosophy. He is the right player for us and we are delighted to have him.

"His skills out of possession are incredible and he gives us more volume and more possibilities in midfield, which will support us with our intensity and this is one of his strengths.

"Jayson is young but he already has a lot of experience in the Championship and with Ireland. He has the perfect profile – our new profile – to be a West Brom player and I’m delighted to have him."

The boss had earlier stressed that the Baggies will right to get the right players in during the last few days of the transfer window.

And with the deadline coming on Tuesday night at 11pm, Ismael said: “We are relaxed. We have a profile for the players we want and need the right mentality. For sure, every day, on my phone the agents call and try to put names to me – ‘I can give you a player with massive quality’ – but we say ‘no, it’s not the right player for us’.

“We don’t need to rush, but if you get that feeling and the opportunity for us to say ‘this is the right player for us’, and everyone gets that feeling, we will do it.

“This is the reason I say to the board – we don’t need to rush.

“The transfer window is so important, you can’t make mistakes in our project.

“Every player we’ve taken, with Alex, with Clarkey, with Adam Reach, with Jordan, and anything else will be exactly the same because we’re building for the future.”

Ismael has admitted there is ‘room’ for more arrivals but is keen not to block the pathway for some of the club’s emerging young talents.

He added: “We have 25 players at the minute, with young players. It was clear when I came here that we want to create a path for the young players, room in the squad for them, but we have still room to react if we want to do something.