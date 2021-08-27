Aston Villa and West Brom kids called up for Young Lions action

By Luke HatfieldFootballPublished:

A host of Midlands youngsters have earned call-ups for England's youth levels ahead of the upcoming international break.

Jacob Ramsey, Josh Griffiths and Carney Chukwuemeka. (Photos: PA/AMA)
England's younger sides are all in action over the break, and there are a collection of Midlanders set to be involved across the varying age groups.

For West Brom, promising goalkeeper Josh Griffiths, currently on-loan at Lincoln City, has been selected for England U21s two games against Romania and Kosovo - with the latter fixture part of qualifying for the U21 European Championships.

Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey joins Griffiths in being called-up, with the 20-year-old impressing in the early fixtures for Dean Smith's side. Stoke City goalkeeper and former AFC Telford loanee Josef Bursik has also been included in the squad.

Two Villa players make the cut at U20 level for their game with Romania, with Kaine Kesler-Hayden and Jaden Philogene-Bidace both included, whilst former Albion youngster Morgan Rogers, now on-loan at Bournemouth from Manchester City also earns a call-up.

A trio of Villans could also feature for England's U19 games with Italy and Germany, with goalkeeper Filip Marschall joining Carney Chukwuemeka and Aaron Ramsey in the 23-man squad.

The youngsters join a trio of senior Midlands stars in international action for England over the first international break of the season, with Wolves skipper Conor Coady, Villa captain Tyrone Mings and Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone all called up by Gareth Southgate earlier this week.

