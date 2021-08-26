Wolves, West Brom and Aston Villa all represented in England squad

Conor Coady, Tyrone Mings and Sam Johnstone in England colours.

Wolves captain Conor Coady, Villa skipper Tyrone Mings and Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone have all been called-up, having been part of the squad for the European Championships over the summer.

Coady and Johnstone didn't feature over the course of the tournament, but Mings did take part in two of the Three Lions' group stage games ahead of Harry Maguire's return to fitness.

There is no place in the squad for Ollie Watkins however, who has yet to feature this season for Villa due to a knee injury.

Gareth Southgate's side went on a historic run to the final, only to lose on penalties to Italy at Wembley.

England have already played three games in their qualifying campaign for the World Cup and hold a 100% record so far - conceding just one goal and sitting top of group I.

They will take on Hungary, Andorra and Poland, with games taking place over September 2-8.

Hungary and Albania are currently closest to Southgate's side in the standings, with the Hungarians still unbeaten.

Former Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish is also included in the squad, whilst there's a first call-up for Leeds striker Patrick Bamford.

Meanwhile, Albion defender Dara O'Shea has been included in the Republic of Ireland squad for their qualifiers, alongside Villa midfielder Conor Hourihane and former Wolves man Matt Doherty.

Also, Wolves forward Fabio Silva has been selected in the Portugal U21 squad for their European Championship qualification games, whilst Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho have been called up alongside former teammates Rui Patricio and Diogo Jota for the senior team ahead of their next batch of World Cup qualifiers.