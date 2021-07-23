West Brom unveil black 2021/22 away kit

West Brom's new away kit. (Photo: WBA)

The new Albion second kit features an all black chequered design with red trim, moving away from the classic green and yellow designs seen in recent seasons.

The club have sported black away kits previously, most recently in 2016, but also in 2010 - although both former designs differ greatly from the most recent iteration.

With red cuffs at the base of the sleeves, as well as on the shoulders and collar - the new shirt, designed by Puma, also sees the classic Albion crest shown in red too.

The shorts are an all black number, with the only red trim appearing on the crest and Puma logo.

Adult shirts are available for £55, ranging in sizes from small to 6XL, with the ladies' shirt available from size 8 to 18 - also at the same price point.

Shorts range from a small to 2XL, and cost £25, whilst socks are £12. Personalisation is available for £15.

Junior versions of the kit are available for the discounted price of £45, with junior shorts and socks on offer for £22 and £12 respectively. A full infant version of the strip as a whole is available to buy for £45 total.