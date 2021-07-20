Aston Villa target Dwight McNeil could cost reported £25m

Dwight McNeil of Burnley. (AMA)

Dean Smith's side are tracking the 21-year-old winger as they look to ease the creative burden on Jack Grealish.

They've already sealed the signing of Emi Buendia, who has been taking part in pre-season training at Bodymoor Heath, but remain keen on adding further quality in forward areas.

McNeil would represent further creativity for the Villans, and reports have emerged suggesting that the winger would cost around £25m.

Villa are not alone in their interest in the Englishman though, with Rafa Benitez's Everton reportedly keen as they look to provide more service for Dominic Calvert-Lewin next season.

The Toffees are rumoured to be chasing deals for Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray, but are said to hold a serious interest in the Burnley man too.