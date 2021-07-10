Steve Bull: England's team spirit is on another level

England manager Gareth Southgate with assistant Steve Holland during a training session at St George's Park (PA)

Denmark was a real banana skin and so nerve-wracking for everyone across the country.

But we got through it. We have this final against Italy tomorrow to soak up and, hopefully, win.

This immense run from Gareth Southgate and his brilliant squad of players has done us the world of good, hasn’t it?

After the year-and-a-half of rubbish we have had to deal with, it really has given us something to smile about. It makes us feel proud.

For me, the key is to approach this game in the same way we did against Denmark.

We were patient in the semi-final and will need to be again as Italy, you would imagine, will be quite happy to sit and try to catch us on the break.

Southgate, to be fair, has pretty much got it spot-on tactically so far, and it will be won or lost with the two brilliant lads we have going forward in Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane.

The pair of them have started every game, relished the responsibility, so fingers crossed they can carry on in the same vein.

Sterling, in particular, is brimming with confidence – and that is such a powerful thing.

Having been there myself, on a run of scoring goals, you just feel like you can take on the world, so Sterling and Kane could be the match-winners for us.

It would be amazing for us to lift that trophy at Wembley, especially with Wolves captain Conor Coady playing an important role behind the scenes.

Everyone speaks so highly of Coady and his influence in the dressing room, and that is vital for any team that wants to be successful.

You’ve got to have ability, of course, but having that unity is massive.

Looking at the group, there doesn’t seem to be any huge egos or anyone in it for themselves.

In past years, we have had big-name players, but the team spirit has been on another level this time around.

They are a young bunch, but they are sticking together and carrying out their jobs – as a unit.

You can’t win a big trophy on your own. It’s a team effort, and hopefully, they get this one in the bag – and carry on into the World Cup.

And for Conor, I’d love for him to be a European Championship winner.