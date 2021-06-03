Four strikers who could suit West Brom in the Championship

Swansea City's Kyle Naughton (left) and Barnsley's Daryl Dike Swansea City's Marc Guehi (left) and Barnsley's Cauley Woodrow Taiwo Awoniyi (Photo: V4nco) Aston Villa's Keinan Davis

But who could fit the mould to lead the line at The Hawthorns next season?

Here, we take a look at four players who could look to replace Mbaye Diagne as his loan comes to an end.

Daryl Dike

With nine goals in 19 appearances in the Championship last season, Daryl Dike is an intriguing option in the second tier - especially given that he managed that kind of return in just half a season.

The 20-year-old signed for the Tykes on-loan from Orlando City, and is now back in the States after the club opted against splashing the cash to bring him in permanently. But, could Albion try and tempt him across the pond once more?

Dike impressed during his spell at Oakwell, and if he was given a full season in the Championship there's no telling what he could do.

He's an out and out centre-forward, just what the Baggies need - and he's great in the air too. However, he has been linked with a top flight move, and could be pricey - but he's certainly an intriguing option who's shown he's capable in the Championship.

Cauley Woodrow

Swansea City's Marc Guehi (left) and Barnsley's Cauley Woodrow

If you can't get one Barnsley man in, why not go for another?

Cauley Woodrow has continued to show his capabilities in front of goal, and last season he did just that once again as the Tykes shocked the league to make the playoffs.

The 26-year-old striker was a big part of that, netting 15 goals and six assists over the season.

He's more versatile than his former teammate too, being able to play up top, but also from the left or right - as well as in attacking midfield.

He might not be the strongest in the air, but he's capable of scoring from long range too, whilst also linking up with others well.

Taiwo Awoniyi

Taiwo Awoniyi (Photo: V4nco)

Another striker who's been linked with a move to The Hawthorns is Taiwo Awoniyi - on the books at Liverpool, but having spent last season on-loan in the Bundesliga with FC Union Berlin.

He wasn't starting week in, week out in Germany, but he did managed to bag five goals and four assists in 22 appearances for the club.

The Nigerian is only 23 years old, and able to fill in up front or off the right wing - but his lack of experience could raise eyebrows if he's brought in to play a major role in a promotion push.

He's far from the finished article though, and it could be a master stroke if he produces - and it could be low risk too if he comes in on-loan.

Injuries did hamper his progress last season, but he could be an intriguing option - with the likes of Stoke and Fulham also thought to be interested in him.

Keinan Davis

Aston Villa's Keinan Davis

One man much closer to home who could be on offer on loan next season is Keinan Davis.

The Aston Villa striker has yet to really earn a solid run in the side at Villa Park, and with Wesley returning to fitness and Ollie Watkins starring for the club he might find opportunities even harder to come by next season.

A loan move would certainly make sense for Villa, and given Albion are only down the road it could suit the player perfectly too.

His goal record isn't the best though, having netted just twice in 18 appearances over the last campaign - but given a regular starting role he could find his shooting boots.