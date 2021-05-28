Aston Villa confirm exits for trio

Neil Taylor, Tom Heaton and Ahmed Elmohamady.

The trio all see their deals come to an end this summer, and all three will leave Villa Park having previously been integral players for the side in their respective times in the Midlands.

Heaton seems likely to join boyhood club Manchester United following his departure, with Villa previously expressing a desire to keep him at the club - despite Emiliano Martinez becoming the starting goalkeeper this season.

Heaton suffered a serious knee injury last year against Burnley, but failed to get ahead of the Argentinian following his signing from Arsenal over the summer.

Meanwhile, Elmohamady and Taylor both depart having been vital parts of Villa's promotion back to the Premier League.

The Egyptian leaves having been involved in some of the biggest goals in the club's recent history, supplying assists for Anwar El Ghazi's strike at Wembley in the play-off final, and Trezeguet in Villa's last-gasp win over Leicester in the Carabao Cup semi-final at Villa Park last season.

Taylor meanwhile played an important part in Villa's promotion, having signed from Swansea in 2017.

Villa have the likes of Jed Steer and out-on-loan Frederic Guilbert under contract to provide cover in goal and at right back. Ezri Konsa has also filled in on the right side of defence this season.