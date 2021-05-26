Aston Villa's Bertrand Traore nominated for goal of the month award

Aston Villa winger Bertrand Traore is up for the Premier League's goal of the month award for May.

Aston Villa's Bertrand Traore (second right) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game
The Burkina Faso man has been nominated for the monthly honour for his sensational strike in Aston Villa's 3-1 defeat to Manchester United.

The 25-year-old fired a powerful effort past Dean Henderson after a brilliant touch to escape Victor Lindelof as Villa took the lead against the Red Devils.

He faces stiff competition to be named the winner of the award though, with Danny Welbeck, Nicolas Pepe, Luke Thomas, Ferran Torres, Edinson Cavani, Phil Foden and Steve Bergwijn also in the running.

Fans can vote for their favourite goal here, following that a panel of experts will determine the winner combined with the results of the supporter poll.

The winner will be announced later on this week.

Luke Hatfield

By Luke Hatfield

Digital Sports Journalist with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

