Crazy times for Wrexham boss Dean Keates

Dean Keates.

The Hollywood A-listers have received overwhelming backing from the club’s Supporters Trust and the takeover is now just awaiting formal league and FA confirmation.

Multi-millionaire duo Reynolds and McElhenney aim to make the Welsh National League outfit a global force by investing heavily, and it has been reported they are keen to chart the club’s progress with a Netflix-style documentary.

“When I first heard the names in mid-September of those who wanted to be associated with the clubs it was a bit like ‘really?’” Keates smiled.

“2020 couldn’t get any more crazy, really, with what’s happened in the last 24 hours.

“I had a conversation with Rob and Ryan and they are very excited about moving forward. They are excited for us to meet and just chat about the next few weeks, the short and long-term of what they want to put in place. It was strange but they were so humble and down to earth, we just laughed and joked.”

“For me now it’s all systems go on the match side for us after an enforced Covid break. What happened with the exciting news is put to one side.”

And the Dragons made it a winning start under the new ownership with a 1-0 victory at Hartlepool last night thanks to a second-half Elliott Durrell goal.