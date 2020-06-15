Aston Villa's players to use two changing rooms when Premier League resumes this week

Villa get the ball rolling on the top flight’s much-anticipated return when they host Sheffield United on Wednesday evening.

Preparations for the resumption have not only been restricted to Dean Smith and his players, with Villa Park undergoing a number of changes to make the ground compatible with new Premier League protocols.

Villa’s players will use both home and away dressing rooms to ensure social distancing is maintained, while the club has temporarily converted executive boxes in the Trinity Road Stand for use as the visiting team’s changing facility.

Smith is permitted to gather his players together for a final pre-match talk, though it can last no longer than 15 minutes.

Another significant change is the 15-minute limit on therapy a player can receive after the game. Villa’s plan is to return to their Bodymoor Heath training ground for recovery work after both home and away matches.

Despite all the changes, Smith is determined to keep things as close to normal as possible for his players for a critical 10-match run-in.

The squad will still eat together at the ground pre-match, though social distancing must again be maintained and players will be required to bring their own water bottles.

Villa will also play music and crowd noise through the public address system as normal in the build-up to kick-off.

Smith said: “Villa Park is our home and we are going to keep as much to normality as the protocols will allow.

“I think when you walk out of the tunnel our players know it is their home. We want to make it as much of a home game as possible.

“The players know what to expect. It is new but it will quickly become normal. We have to get used to it as soon as possible.

“Mentality is going to be the most important thing, especially with no supporters there. They are the driving force that pushes people on at times.

“Where normally you would have the noise and adrenaline from the crowd, now you are going to have to drive yourself. The players have been doing a lot of work on what drives them.”

Villa sit 19th in the table but would move out of the relegation zone with a win over the Blades.

The match is the first of four in 11 days for Smith’s men and the head coach believes his team are now effectively playing tournament football.

“They are big changes but it is going to be normality for the next three or four months,” he said. “The players are accepting of that.

“I think and the players all believe we have been given massive opportunity. Confidence was low when the season got stopped.

“We are in a different place now. We are 12 or 13 weeks on. We have worked really hard and we are excited for these last 10 games.”