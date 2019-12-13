Shifnal's Danny Carter is expecting tough test

The Premier Division leaders host Dudley Town tomorrow, with manager Danny Cater expecting a testing time.

“We know what to expect from them,” said Carter.

“I have come up against their boss Matty Lovatt a few times in the past and he always gets his side up for games.

“He did well at Sikh Hunters and took a lot of the players who did well there with him to Dudley.

“He also added some quality and they are doing well.

“We won 2-0 at their place earlier in the season and it was a proper battle.

“They are capable of beating anyone and you can’t afford to have an off day against them. If you do, you are in trouble

“We will have to be right up for it because they don’t have many days off.

“They always work very hard and we will have to match that.

“But the players are very proud of this winning run and they want to keep it going as long a possible.”

Carter’s planning has been hit by long-term injuries to attacker Rees Wedderburn and full-back Ashley Evans.

Wedderburn has fractured his ankle and will be in plaster for six weeks, while Evans has ankle ligament damage and is expected to be sidelined for six to eight weeks.

But Carter hopes to have Harry Cunningham back tomorrow after a near three-month absence due to an ankle injury.

“It’s a blow losing Reece and Ashley, but all teams have these sort of problems,” added Carter.

“We have a strong squad and we just have to work through it.”

Elsewhere in the top flight, AFC Bridgnorth host Black Country Rangers, while Wem welcome Darlaston Town.