Dan Williams admits Haughmond face ‘a six-pointer’

The Derbyshire club are currently the only team below Shrewsbury-based Haughmond in the table.

Gresley have yet to win in the league this season, drawing two and losing seven of their nine matches.

Haughmond are three points better off and also have a game in hand on their visitors ahead of the two going head to head at Shrewsbury Sports Village.

Williams said: “It’s all the cliches really. It’s a big six pointer I suppose, isn’t it?

“We’ve found it tough at this level, so I think we’ll know a lot more after Saturday really. It’s a massive game.”

Williams added: “I think it just shows the strength of the league really because Gresley came down and now they’re bottom of the league.

“That doesn’t really surprise me as I think the league is really, really strong. They’re trying to readjust and we’re trying to readjust to going the other way.”

Williams, whose side were beaten 3-1 after extra time by Loughborough University in the first round of the FA Vase last Friday night, is pleased to have added to his attacking options by welcoming Sam Phillips back to the club from Welsh Premier side Newtown.

"He played the last half-hour the other night, so Sam's available,” said Williams.

“He was with us a few years ago after getting released by Wolves. He did well and then went over to Sweden to play."

Williams added: “We’ve got pace in our team, but he’s got a bit of the X-factor. He’s got a bit of ability and hopefully he’s someone that can steer us to where we need to go.”

Scott Ryan and Jack Griffiths are both available to return to Haughmond’s selection plans.