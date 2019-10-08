Dean Keates: I’ve bridges to build at Wrexham

The former Racecourse captain beings his second stint in charge at home to Harrogate tonight.

Keates, who was Wrexham boss between October 2016 and March 2018, was re-appointed on Sunday.

And the 41-year-old admits he will have to win over some fans still angry about his departure to Walsall when the club were on the verge of making the National League play-offs.

“I know what the club’s about. A lot’s been said from when I left the club previously, but it’s in the past – it’s behind us and I can only go forward now,” he said.

“What has happened, has happened. The only thing I can say is, if it wasn’t my hometown club, if it was somebody of similar stature, I probably wouldn’t have gone.

“There are bridges I have to build and I understand that. But first and foremost I have to address what happens on the pitch.

"We need to get the club back on the front foot and going forward.

“We’ve got to build on what’s in place now, fill the lads full of confidence, get the lads motivated and get them out on the pitch doing well for the club.

Advertising

“You look at the squad from the outside and there’s good players. When you’re down the bottom of the league, it’s a question of maybe confidence.

“It’s a great football club to be at, we’re in the wrong position and it needs addressing."

Meanwhile, Wrexham were drawn away to Chesterfield in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round.