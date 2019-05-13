Advertising
The New Saints are top seeds
The New Saints have secured a position as one of the top 16 seeds for next season’s Champions League qualifying draw.
The Welsh champions had their seeded position in next month’s first qualifying round draw confirmed after Champions League finalists Liverpool and Tottenham finished the Premier League season inside the top four.
Scott Ruscoe’s double winners were top seeds for the first qualifying round last time out but lost to Macedonian outfit Shkendija.
They will avoid the likes of Celtic, Red Star Belgrade and BATE Borisov. The draw takes place on June 18.
