Compasses are plotting a route towards Shrewsbury darts glory

Darts

Bottom-placed Dickin provided the opposition but the Ditherington outfit made light work of their task, racing into a 3-0 lead through Scott Towers, who hit a 180 on the way to a one-dart average of 23.12, Scott Dockerty (22.77) and Tony Middleton (20.57).

Gary Crowther starred for the visitors, bagging a 116 finish on the way to defeating Jon Mansell (23.56) in the game of the night, and teaming up with Che Kerin to take the first pairs.

But that was as good as it got for the Dickin, who remain bottom and still pointless, as further wins for James Mansell and Shaun Reade saw the Compasses to a 6-2 triumph.

Masonic remain second following a comfortable 7-1 win at the Royal Oak.

The visitors took the first four games, dropping just one leg, with Ash Hilditch (29.29) setting the standard. He was backed up by Paul Rowley (26.36), Dean Rogers (25.47) and Jim Elsey (24.63).

Steph Clarke (21.20) replied for the hosts before Ryan Page sealed the win for the Masonic, who closed out a fourth win on the trot by taking both pairs.

Admiral Duncan moved up one place to third following a hard-fought 5-3 victory at the Inn On The Green A.

The visitors made a confident start, taking the first three games through Terry Nash (25.05), Kevin Rogers (24.34) and Dave Beesty (23.15).

The hosts fought back through Craig Davies (22.77) and Paul Evans, only for the ever dependable Mike Coyne to double the Duncan’s advantage. Coyne then paired up with Nash to take the first pairs to seal the win.

Despite leading 4-1, the Brooklands had to be content with a share of the spoils following an entertaining match at home to the Mytton.

Shaun Pryce had given Mytton the lead only for the Brooklands to respond through Paul McMullen, Matt Elsey, Dan Dean and Steve O’Callaghan.

Jason Griffiths took the final singles match for the Mytton, who then went on to take both pairs while dropping just one further leg.

Hop & Friar returned to winning ways with a 6-2 home success against the Inn On The Green B.

John Roberts, Evonne Taylor, Darren Lane and Steve Ritchie claimed singles wins for the host, who also took both pairs games.

The visitors’ Paul Andrew had the night’s highest checkout, 128.

Heathgates returned to winning ways thanks to a hard-fought triumph away to The Woodman.

Steve Guyatt and Phil Atter secured a 5-3 success in the last pairs game.