Gerwyn Price: I was in form of my life

Price, who swatted away the challenge by Peter Wright in dominant fashion to emerge victorious in a 16-6 rout on Sunday night, was simply unstoppable as he collected the Eric Bristow Trophy at Aldersley Leisure Village.

The Welshman went into the final after a brilliant maiden career victory over Michael van Gerwen in the semi-finals – who he had never previously defeated in 18 previous career meeting.

Price then etched his name his name into the record books with a relentless demolition of Wright to claim back-to-back Grand Slam wins, averaging 107.86 and hitting 11 180s during a remarkable display.

“I’m chuffed to bits,” said an emotional Price, who picked up £125,000 as champion plus a £3,500 group winner bonus following a flawless week.

“I knew in the middle of the game that I was playing really well. I was hitting trebles for fun and putting Peter under pressure and he wasn’t playing his best. I was that I was at the top of my game and I felt comfortable all the way through that game.

“I’m chuffed to bits to get this again and finally have the crowd cheer this time. This week they’ve been fantastic – I’m not used to this but they truly have got behind me this weekend and I appreciate it.”

The tournament victory means Price also moves up to third on the PDC Order of Merit, and he added: “I’ve had a good year, 18 months, but it doesn’t happen all the time. I’m just thankful to win this again.”

Scottish ace Wright had defeated Price to win his only televised ranking title at the 2017 UK Open, but was this time left to admit: “I had no answer.

Advertising

“Beating Michael and then the way he played there, I thought he was trying for the record [average in a final].

“I was chasing him all the way through, and when he missed I was lucky if I was on 100-and-something! He played fantastic all the way through.”

Wright had switched darts ahead of the event to a style similar to that used by Phil Taylor towards the end of the Stoke legend’s career, and was happy with his performances in reaching the final.

“I switched to these darts and I said to myself that I think I can get to the final with them, and I got to the final,” he added. “It’s a stepping stone.”