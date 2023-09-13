Shrewsbury School stars are top of the class again

Shrewsbury School

Shrewsbury captain Jack Home won the toss and elected to bat as his side sought to retain their title.

Openers Theo Wylie and Louis Hursthouse made a good start putting on 44 for the first wicket before the dangerous Shifnal and England U19 opener was dismissed for a run a ball 24.

Hursthouse went for 33 and Home 10 before a third Shifnal player Ollie Parton (54 off 53 balls) joined Shrewsbury wicketkeeper Oscar Cooke (55 off 41) in an excellent 74-run partnership for the fourth wicket in 10 overs.

The rest of the Shrewsbury batsmen perished quickly in the pursuit of quick runs towards the end of the innings with the exception of Josh McDonald (Shrewsbury, 20 off 13) enabling Shrewsbury to reach 229-8 at the conclusion of their 35 overs.

In reply, Winchester quickly lost two wickets to excellent new ball bowling from Home and Will Jenkins (Shrewsbury) to leave them in trouble at 6-2 in the sixth over.

Wickets continued to fall on a regular basis with Ed Clarke and Wylie claiming one apiece and two for Ed Prideaux.

It was only an excellent 63 off 50 balls from wicketkeeper James Kennedy before he was dismissed by Jenkins that kept Winchester in the hunt.

However, further wickets from Home and Jenkins ensured Shrewsbury had no late worries with the Winchester innings finishing on 165-9, leaving Shrewsbury the winners by 64 runs.

Oscar Cooke won the Player of the Match award for his excellent all-round contribution with the bat and gloves.

It meant Shrewsbury became the first side to retain the trophy since its inception.