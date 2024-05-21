Three wins on the bounce for Super Shrewsbury

The Shropshire side, who were relegated from Division One last season, remain the only club in the division to have collected maximum points from their opening three games.

Kai Smith registered 97 runs for Harborne but Harry Darley, Peter Clark and Lewis Evans took three wickets each to bowl the visitors out for 139 from 33.1 overs.

Dan Humes totted up 40 runs as Shrewsbury were off 26.4 overs and well ahead when rained stopped play.

Shrewsbury ultimately won the contest by five wickets to end the weekend at the Division Two summit.

Elsewhere, Shifnal got off the mark with a home victory over fellow Shropshire side Wellington.

Shifnal's opening match at Dorridge was abandoned, before they were condemned to a 103-run defeat at Harborne.

In Shifnal's first home match of the season, Wellington batted first with skipper Daniel Vaughan hitting 50 runs, while Hugh Morris (39) and Matt Simmonds (29) both passed 20.

A tight bowling performance from Shifnal restricted the visitors to 181 runs from 50 overs as Shaun Lorimer took three wickets.

With the bat, Shifnal's Ethan Jameson's brilliant 75-ball 109 put his side firmly in the ascendency with an impressive century.

Jameson hit fourteen 4s and a four 6s en route to his century and Michael Robinson extended Shifnal's handsome score with 34 from 65 balls, including one 6.

Wellington could only take four wickets and Shifnal edged ahead with 182 runs to emerge victorious by six wickets.

That result leaves Wellington without a win and second from bottom in the table.

Bottom-place Bridgnorth also suffered a third defeat on the bounce after losing by 124 runs against hosts Worfield at Davenport Park.

Worfield flew out of the traps with Harvey Sage posting a century with 103 runs, as Joe Wright's impressive 68 also contributed heavily to their eventual score of 254 runs.

Bridgnorth could only take four wickets from 50 overs and failed to overturn the deficit as they were bowled out for just 130 runs.

Harvijan Dhinsay, Raja Ateeq, Rahul Kaushal, Matthew Martin and Seb Scott were caught out, as Bridgnorth found themselves 35-5.

That left them with a mountain to climb and Jaspreet Singh's 26 runs failed to ignite a late fightback.

Instead, Ravi Kumar took the final wicket to complete a comfortable victory for Worfield.

Bridgnorth, who avoided relegation last season, have collected just nine points from their opening three games.

Meanwhile, Worfield, who appear to have recovered from a difficult campaign last term, are locked on 45 points with Dorridge and Old Hill respectively in fourth.