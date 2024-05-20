Shropshire out after a double defeat

They lost both of their fixtures against Berkshire and Cornwall to confirm their elimination.

In the opener, Shropshire opened with the bat and racked up 135 runs with Oliver Currill posting 50 from 41 balls and Andre Bradford contributing 36.

It took Berkshire just 13.2 overs to better Shropshire’s score with 139-4.

Johnny Connell made 52, while Dan Lincoln (34) and Euan Woods (30) helped Berkshire confirm victory by six wickets despite Lewis Evans taking three of Shropshire’s four wickets.

Next, Shropshire fell to defeat once again as Cornwall prevailed by nine wickets.

Shropshire batted first and were rolled over for just 67 inside just 15.5 overs.

Ben Lees registered Shropshire’s highest score of 14, but Ellis Whiteford took three wickets in an impressive bowling performance. Cornwall lost Alex Blake for nought, but Will MacVicar (47no) and Matthew Robins (18no) made easy work of proceedings to reach 70 runs from 9.5 overs.

Berkshire defeated Cornwall in the group decider to reach finals day next weekend.