Ollie Westbury in the runs for county

Ollie Westbury

Opening bat Westbury top scored with a well-crafted 85 to help the hosts to 316 after they had opted to bat first at Bridgnorth in the three-day clash.

Westbury shared a second-wicket stand of 110 with his former Worcestershire team-mate Tom Fell (55), who continued his good form for the county this summer with a half-century.

All-rounder Tim Maxfield also impressed with the bat as he made 53, while Ben Lees and Peter Clark chipped in with 27 and 26 respectively. Ellis Whiteford took 4-84 for the visitors.