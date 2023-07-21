Worcestershire close in on an impressive win

Jake Libby

It closed with Leicestershire, 88 for eight in their first innings overnight, 114 for seven in their second when bad light brought play to an early close, with Worcestershire bowled out for 169 in between. After 18 wickets on day one, 19 followed on day two, among them a couple for Josh Tongue, released from England duty at Old Trafford to rejoin his county team-mates here.

Dillon Pennington finished with four for 36 as Leicestershire were dismissed for 110 in 39.1 overs first time around before Jake Libby defied the seam-friendly surface with 67 off 87 balls as Worcestershire posted 169 in 40.4 overs to leave Leicestershire chasing 238 to win.

n George Balderson’s maiden first-class century illuminated a grey second day as Warwickshire and Lancashire grind towards a draw in their Division One match at Edgbaston.

On a grey morning, Lancashire all-rounder Balderson extended his overnight 94 to 116 (235 balls) out of his side’s 327 all out before the home side replied with 179 for five on a grey afternoon.