Shrewsbury win but see their lead at the top cut

Warwickshire’s Will Rhodes top-scored with 88 for the visitors, while Greg Wright added 34 to leave Shrewsbury chasing 223.

Harry Darley took three wickets for Shrewsbury, while Lewis Evans and Peter Clark took two apiece as Worfield finished nine down.

Solid contributions from Llyr Thomas (38), Will Parton (36), George Hargrave (30) and Luke Thornton (27) helped Shrewsbury over the line inside 46.3 overs.

The victory left Shrewsbury four points clear of second-placed Harborne, who cut the gap after bagging 24 points from their 139-run success against Wellington.

Harborne were in rampant form with the bat as Tejas Wagle made a century (100) from 126 balls. Jimmy Clifford also hit 72 alongside Michael Booth’s 40, before Harborne were bowled out for 300.

Daniel Vaughan racked up an impressive 77 and Matt Simmonds registered 44, although the pair were unable to prevent Wellington being bowled out for 161, with Swapnil Gugale and Oliver Davidson taking four and three wickets respectively.

That result leaves Wellington second from bottom in the table, although they still sit 43 points ahead of rock-bottom Bridgnorth, who have lost each of their opening seven games.

And Bridgnorth’s dismal start went from bad to worse as they were condemned to a 141-run defeat by Old Hill.

Waqas Ahmed (85), Hasan Ahmed (81) and Bill Hassan (43) helped propel Old Hill to 270-5.

That left Bridgnorth with a mountain to climb and it proved to be a challenge too steep despite Rahul Kaushal leading the comeback attempt with 58 runs.

Bridgnorth ultimately fell short as they were bowled out for 129 inside 32.1 overs, with Ryan Derrick and Aamir Manzoor taking three wickets apiece for the visitors.

Elsewhere, Shifnal sit fourth after claiming a winning draw at strugglers Kidderminster.

Shifnal put themselves firmly in the driving seat from the outset with openers Michael Robinson (85) and Andre Bradford (54) sharing a stand of 133.

Charlie Home (44) and Ethan Jamieson (33) added useful runs as the visitors posted a challenging 276-5.

In response, Kidderminster batter Amaan Hassan hit 54 but the hosts were then forced to hang on at 179-9. Ethan Jamieson picked up 4-42 and Ben Roberts took 3-52.