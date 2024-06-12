St Georges and Shrewsbury are up and running

They came out on top by six runs in a tense Premier Division clash at home to Madeley.

A low-scoring affair saw St Georges rolled over for 100, with Faizan Khan (23) the only batter to pass 20 as Mithun Jayawickrema picked up 4-18 from 13 overs.

But that total still proved enough thanks to a superb display with the ball from the hosts.

Muhammad Khattak took 5-23 and Khan 3-31 as Madeley were shot out for 94.

Shrewsbury seconds also claimed their first win of the season at the expense of Oswestry despite a high quality knock from the hosts’ overseas player Shakkae Marshall.

Marshall hit 13 fours and seven sixes on his way to 110 off 77 balls as Oswestry were dismissed for 153 in the 28th over. Bradley Thornton took 5-83.

An unbeaten 51 from Zane Beattie and 49 from Rob Foster saw Shrewsbury home by five wickets.

Leaders Quatt were also involved in a thrilling finale in their clash at Shelton.

Defending a total of 200-8, of which opener Oliver Plank made 71, Quatt claimed victory by two runs in the 49th over when Plank ran out opener Vivan John for a fine 92.

Kuldeep Diwan added another three wickets to his tally as Quatt stayed 37 points clear at the top.

Second-placed Whitchurch also bagged a maximum 24-point haul.

Maisam Hasnain Jaffri made 92 at the top of the order to help Whitchurch to 204-9 against Allscott Heath – Kuldeep Devatwal and Jason Summers both bagged three wickets.

Allscott were then bowled out for 113 in reply thanks to impressive spells from spinners Shafiq Ahmed (5-43) and Shabbir Khan (4-12). Jason Allen made 31.

Ludlow are up to fourth following a 136-run success at Frankton.

A big-hitting display from Sam Roberts helped fire Ludlow to 237-8. Batting at number six, he smacked five sixes and eight fours on his way to 90 from 68 balls. Sam Alford and Jason Oakes had earlier made 38 and 33 respectively.

Oakes and Joe Williams then combined in style as Frankton went from 88-3 to 101 all out.

Williams picked up 4-3 from six overs while Oakes took 3-2 from 7.5 overs. Opener George Dickin (33) and Jack Hutchinson (31) had shared a 48-run stand.

Sentinel picked up a winning draw following a tight finish at Wem.

Rico Fourie (66) and Malcolm Serplet (56) were the biggest contributors to Sentinel’s total of 204-7 as Tom Astley took 4-76.

In reply, opener Sam Peate made 61 and Matthew Cohen 31 but Wem looked to be slipping to defeat at 134-8.

However, number nine Ian Gillespie made 28 while Dan Cohen (32) and Sam Astley (14) shared an unbroken last-wicket stand of 29 as Wem ended on 201-9.