Shropshire's Theo Wylie is to join Flintoff’s son in England U19 squad

The Shrewsbury School student, who has played for Shifnal in the Birmingham League, impressed at the Under-19 World Cup earlier this year and has been called up to represent his country again.

Flintoff has received his maiden call-up to his national side after impressive performances for Lancashire’s 2nd XI so far this summer and will join up with Wylie.

The 16-year-old made his second XI debut at the start of April and hit a maiden century in his third match, smashing 116 from 165 balls against Warwickshire.

England Under-19s coach Mike Yardy said: “We have selected an exciting squad for the series, with a blend of some players who are currently playing in the Vitality Blast and some younger players for whom it will be their first time in an U19s squad.

“As always, it’s a great opportunity for the players to perform in an England U19 shirt and to experience international cricket.”

Wylie’s Warwickshire team-mate Taz Ali will join the squad, but Hamza Shaikh – who also represented England at the most recent World Cup has not been selected for the series.

He is likely to feature in a First Class Counties XI to face the West Indies in a four-day game in Kent starting on July 3.