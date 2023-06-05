Worcestershire's Josh Tongue on Lords honours board after five wicket haul against Ireland

England's Josh Tongue acknowledges applause from the crowd after claiming a five wicket haul

The Worcestershire paceman got his name on to the Lord’s honours board by picking up his fifth scalp of the second innings as England zeroed in on victory on Saturday.

And captain Ben Stokes – who played down fears about his own fitness – hailed the performance of Tongue.

He said: “The first time I actually met Tonguey was the start of this week when we got together so he must think I am a pretty good bloke giving him his Test debut!

“He was very unlucky in the first innings not to get a wicket but he definitely reaped the rewards and the way he bowled contributed to the five wickets he got in this innings because they were already on the back foot against him, knowing he had that extra bit of pace.

“He can bowl 90mph full and short so he was one step ahead in the second innings because of the way he bowled in the first innings.”

Ireland needed 255 runs to force England to bat again and were without injured opener James McCollum, but Harry Tector (51) and Lorcan Tucker (44) ensured 118 runs were scored in the morning session for the loss of only three wickets.

Mark Adair and Andy McBrine then upped the ante after lunch, launching astonishing attacks on Stuart Broad and Jack Leach before Matthew Potts bounced out number nine Adair for a 76-ball 88 that included 12 fours and two sixes.