Shropshire star Joe Clarke is among the runs for Nottinghamshire

After New Zealand seamer Nathan Smith had reduced Notts to 34-2, Clarke and Ben Slater shared an increasingly rampant third-wicket stand of 133, including an onslaught of 41 from the first six overs after lunch that seized the afternoon initiative.

Ben Slater, however, fell for 70 before Clarke, one of three home players appearing against his old club, advanced to 105 until caught behind 25 minutes after tea but Worcestershire could not quite regain the balance by a close with Nottinghamshire at 305 for six.

Smith returned three for 62 overall while fellow overseas signing, Barbadian Jason Holder, 0-28 off 15 overs, proved tight if wicketless. Pleasingly it was 20-year old Josh Baker’s left-arm spin that finally removed Clarke, who had so savaged him earlier.

Joe Leach, who has signed to play for Shrewsbury in the Birmingham League, and Adam Finch also picked up a wicket each.

At Edgbaston, Warwickshire’s opening batters Rob Yates and Alex Davies put Durham to the sword on a day to forget for the bowlers.

Having won the toss and opted to bowl, the visitors saw the hosts pile up a daunting 490-1 on day one of the County Championship Division One clash.

And Yates and Davies led the way with a stunning opening stand of 343, the second-highest championship opening stand for the Bears.

Yates produced a stylish innings which included 25 fours and five sixes, before departing for 191.

But Davies was still there unbeaten on 226 at stumps, an innings that included 24 fours and three sixes. Will Rhodes, who will play Birmingham League cricket for Worfield again this summer, joined in the fun with an unbeaten 60.