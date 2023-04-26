Hat-trick of new caps for Shropshire

Shaun Lorimer, Tom Fell and James Middleton, from Shifnal Cricket Club, who all recently received their caps

Shropshire were set to start their NCCA T20 campaign at the weekend against Cheshire, but the weather, which has had such a big effect on the start of the cricket season, struck again with both games being abandoned. The first T20 was due to start on time at 11 am after the players had undergone their warm-ups, but further rain 15 minutes before the start made the ground unfit for play.

There was some positive news, though. Three Shropshire players received their county caps.

Former Worcestershire batter Tom Fell, who played 97 first-class matches for the Pears, was named in the Shropshire XI for the first time. As was powerful top-order batter James Middleton who represents Knowle & Dorridge in the Birmingham League.

And there was a nice moment for Shifnal’s own Shaun Lorimer.