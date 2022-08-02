Shrewsbury boost their bid to survive with big away win

Will Parton’s side started the weekend one point clear of second-bottom Leamington but a five-wicket win in Warwickshire has widened the gap to 18 points.

Hosts Kenilworth were put in and started swiftly, but a collapse of 213-4 to 242 all out opened the door for Salop, with Peter Clark chief tormentor for the visitors.

Clark finished 6-58 and Shrewsbury were comfortable with a team effort in response, led by Rhodri Evans (63) and an unbeaten 45 from Rob Foster. Tyler Ibbotson (45), Llyr Thomas (33) and George Hargave (30) also produced handy displays.

Rivals Leamington are in trouble after defeat to Halesowen.

Shifnal remain bottom of the pile in the top tier, six points adrift of Leamington in their race to climb clear of trouble but were unable to dent them deficit after a home defeat to second-placed Barnt Green.

The visitors, led by big-hitting Rheedyi Amin (112) and Ben Chapman-Lilley (86) who combined for an opening wicket partnership of 166, declared on 298-6 from 50 overs at Shifnal.

Shifnal’s Amar Jassal claimed four late wickets for 24 runs.

But only Ethan Jamieson was able to contend with Barnt’s bowling attack. He struck 81 as the hosts’ standout scorer but struggled for support as Shifnal crashed to a 134-run defeat.

In Premier Two, Bridgnorth and Worfield shared the spoils on derby day as rain wreaked havoc.

Home side Worfield had totalled 267 all out from their 55 overs before the weather turned. Tarik Shorey’s 83 and Basit Zaman (81) helped them to a healthy score, after opener Ross Aucott had managed 42.

Shropshire’s Matty Simmonds claimed 4-51 for Bridgnorth, with two wickets apiece for Adam Quiney, Mike Hill and Sam Baugh.

The visitors’ response was limited to 36 overs and a revised target of 215 for a winning draw and a target of 172 to prevent their near-neighbours from claiming the points for a winning draw. And things went down to the wire with the rain threatening to pour. Bridgnorth closed up 170-6 with Ian Gregory unbeaten on 44 and Quiney going on 14. Aucott and Will Weir took two wickets each.

Following the close battle between two of the division’s bottom four, Worfield remain second-bottom, 12 points adrift of safety in a tight relegation tussle, with Bridgnorth putting 40 points between themselves and third-bottom Walsall, who saw off basement boys Wem.

Wem fell to a heavy and damaging six-wicket defeat against Walsall to leave them 49 points adrift of safety.

Batting first, only Wem and Shropshire captain Graham Wagg (50) offered resistance to 168-4 from 32 overs.