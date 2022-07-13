Centurion Oakes stands tall for leaders Ludlow

Ludlow opener Sam Alford sweeps for 4 on his way to a knock of 54 against Madeley

The South African all-rounder stroked his way to a superb unbeaten century as Ludlow piled up the runs against visiting Madeley.

Oakes ended on 139 – with his third ton of the season coming from 94 balls and including 11 fours and 11 sixes – out of Ludlow’s imposing total of 350-4.

Openers Luke Miles (60) and Sam Alford (54) were also in form as they shared a 123-run stand while Will Sparrow made 66.

Madeley were soon in trouble when they replied, slipping to 13-4. Oli Davis (51) and Daniel Bowdler (37) offered some resistance before the visitors were dismissed for 151. Miles (3-13) and Joe Williams (3-30) led the way with the ball for the hosts.

Sentinel are sitting second following a resounding 168-run victory away to Allscott Heath, which was inspired by a brilliant showing from another South African overseas star, Mekyle Pillay.

Pillay struck 15 fours and six sixes on his way to 145 from 117 balls as Sentinel posted 281-7 from 50 overs. Steven Gray made 44 during a 107-run fourth-wicket stand with Pillay.

Allscott were then rolled over for 113 with Pillay again playing a star role by taking 5-35. George Cheshire (4-13) also impressed.

Whitchurch are up to third following a one-wicket win at home to Quatt.

Chris Miller (35) and Alex Biddle (30) helped Quatt to 205-9.

Opener Michael Robinson then led Whitchurch’s push for victory with a fine 112. Elliott Bowen chipped in with 25 before Kashif Hussain (15 not out) saw them home in a tense finish.

St Georges bagged a six-wicket win at Shelton.

Ridwaan Daya took 5-35 as Shelton fell for 135 – Shavon Brooks top scoring with 32.

Daya then hit 39 to help the visitors to victory in the 27th over.

Oswestry pulled clear of the bottom two thanks to a 35-run success at home to Shifnal seconds.

Rob Clarke top scored with 60, while Alex Ramsay made 45 in Oswestry’s total of 221-9. Amar Jassal took 3-54.

Clarke capped a fine day by bagging 3-25 as Shifnal were dismissed for 186 – despite the efforts of Johnathan Mountford (67) and Mark Bissell (33).

Newport suffered a poor day with the bat as they were shot out for 86 in response to Wellington’s 212.