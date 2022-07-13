Notification Settings

Centurion Oakes stands tall for leaders Ludlow

By Nick ElwellCricketPublished: Comments

Another top class display from Jason Oakes helped fire Shropshire County League Premier Division leaders Shifnal to their seventh win of the summer.

Ludlow opener Sam Alford sweeps for 4 on his way to a knock of 54 against Madeley

The South African all-rounder stroked his way to a superb unbeaten century as Ludlow piled up the runs against visiting Madeley.

Oakes ended on 139 – with his third ton of the season coming from 94 balls and including 11 fours and 11 sixes – out of Ludlow’s imposing total of 350-4.

Openers Luke Miles (60) and Sam Alford (54) were also in form as they shared a 123-run stand while Will Sparrow made 66.

Madeley were soon in trouble when they replied, slipping to 13-4. Oli Davis (51) and Daniel Bowdler (37) offered some resistance before the visitors were dismissed for 151. Miles (3-13) and Joe Williams (3-30) led the way with the ball for the hosts.

Sentinel are sitting second following a resounding 168-run victory away to Allscott Heath, which was inspired by a brilliant showing from another South African overseas star, Mekyle Pillay.

Pillay struck 15 fours and six sixes on his way to 145 from 117 balls as Sentinel posted 281-7 from 50 overs. Steven Gray made 44 during a 107-run fourth-wicket stand with Pillay.

Allscott were then rolled over for 113 with Pillay again playing a star role by taking 5-35. George Cheshire (4-13) also impressed.

Whitchurch are up to third following a one-wicket win at home to Quatt.

Chris Miller (35) and Alex Biddle (30) helped Quatt to 205-9.

Opener Michael Robinson then led Whitchurch’s push for victory with a fine 112. Elliott Bowen chipped in with 25 before Kashif Hussain (15 not out) saw them home in a tense finish.

St Georges bagged a six-wicket win at Shelton.

Ridwaan Daya took 5-35 as Shelton fell for 135 – Shavon Brooks top scoring with 32.

Daya then hit 39 to help the visitors to victory in the 27th over.

Oswestry pulled clear of the bottom two thanks to a 35-run success at home to Shifnal seconds.

Rob Clarke top scored with 60, while Alex Ramsay made 45 in Oswestry’s total of 221-9. Amar Jassal took 3-54.

Clarke capped a fine day by bagging 3-25 as Shifnal were dismissed for 186 – despite the efforts of Johnathan Mountford (67) and Mark Bissell (33).

Newport suffered a poor day with the bat as they were shot out for 86 in response to Wellington’s 212.

Dan Lloyd hit 48, Hugh Morris 32 and Ben Pilkington 31 for Wellington.

Cricket
Sport
Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

