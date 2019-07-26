Shrewsbury face two vital matches

The London Roaders made up some ground on table-toppers Berkswell last weekend but remain 39 points adrift of the leaders.

Parton’s men go to rock bottom Kenilworth Wardens tomorrow while Berkswell host Barnt Green. And Parton admits Shrewsbury probably need to close the gap further in the next two games to stand any chance of winning the league.

“Barnt Green are one of the few teams who could beat them if they have their full side out,” said Parton.

“There’s two games left in the 55-over format where sides could block out and deny them, as Smethwick did last week.

“If we can win and they draw then it brings us a bit closer and puts more pressure on them.

“But once it gets to the straight win/loss format over 50 overs it’s very difficult to see anyone beating them.”

Wardens may be bottom but Parton is wary of the threat they pose.

“They seem to score a lot of runs with the bat but struggle more on the bowling side,” he added.

“It’s a pitch where it always seems to spin with not too much bounce so I’d happily bat first.

“They are bottom and, with the strong team that we are able to field, I would expect us to win.”

Shrewsbury are boosted by the return of Matt Swift and Rhodri Evans and are hoping Worcestershire skipper Joe Leach will be available to play.

Warwickshire’s George Panayi will also feature but will not be allowed to bowl.

Fifth-placed Shifnal go to Kidderminster with just 13 points separating seven clubs between fourth and 10th.