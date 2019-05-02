Worcestershire Rapids end run of the Outlaws

The South African, who has signed a three-year contract as a Kolpak player with Worcestershire, finished with 5-24 as the Outlaws were restricted to 121-9 in 32 overs, with Paul Coughlin having to retire injured.

Three of 29-year-old Parnell’s victims came in one over with his three previous five-wicket hauls in List A cricket all achieved in his native country include his career best 6-51. But it was a disciplined performance by the entire Worcestershire seam attack which included Pat Brown, the bowling hero of last summer’s Vitality Blast triumph, for the first time in 2019.

Then Tom Fell followed up his first half century of the season against Warwickshire at the weekend by hitting an unbeaten 48 as the Rapids triumphed with 24.5 overs to spare.

Victory reinforced Worcestershire’s hopes of securing a place in the knockout stages in a competition where they have topped the North Group for the past two years.

Assistant coach Alan Richardson said: “It was a fantastic performance against the form side in the country in white ball cricket. The boys put together a really good performance, pretty clinical in the field. The boys bowled exceptionally well and we saw ourselves home with the bat.

“In general, with the ball in this competition so far we’ve had some simple plans and the boys have generally executed them really well.”