Boxing legend Joe Calzaghe heading to Shrewsbury

BoxingPublished:

Shrewsbury fight fans can meet ‘the greatest ever British boxer’ later this year, writes Matthew Bozeat.

Joe Calzaghe
Promoter – and former champion fighter – Roddy Doran puts Joe Calzaghe at the top of his list of British greats and says he is ‘honoured’ to bring him to Montgomery Waters Meadow on Tuesday, October 29.

Doran said: “Joe is definitely my hero.

“He fought everyone and found a way to beat each and every one of them.

“I don’t think we will ever see anyone like him again.

“He has to be the greatest-ever British boxer.

“For me, he would have beaten Carl Froch.

“He was a southpaw and had a great engine. Joe just kept going until he ground you down.

“He had 46 fights and won them all and only Rocky Marciano and Floyd Mayweather can better that record.

“People say Joe couldn’t punch, but they are idiots. He had 32 knockouts. He could punch.”

Asked how he would have beaten Calzaghe, Doran laughed: “I wouldn’t have done!

“I would have been one of his victims, no doubt about it.

“I have been working on bringing Joe to Shrewsbury for ages and it’s going to be a great night for everyone.”

