Son’s leukaemia battle has inspired Kyle Goodwin into own fight

Kyle Goodwin

The 28-year-old from Telford makes his debut in the hardest of sports at the O2 Arena tomorrow.

There he will go toe-to-toe with Ricky Nelder, a former British champion who is in the bareknuckle boxing hall of fame.

And Goodwin says it was all his son’s idea!

He is a full-time carer for five-year-old Rory, explaining: “I gave up work to become a full-time carer after Rory was diagnosed with leukaemia last August.

“Rory has responded well to treatment. He is fighting it.

“Rory is looking healthy and putting weight back on. We are in long-term maintenance now. His end of treatment date is November 17, 2023.”

Goodwin also looks after four-year-old daughter Harley at his home in Wellington.

“Rory and Harley come to the gym with me sometimes,” said Goodwin, who trains at Telford White-Collar Boxing under Ash Addison. “They have watched me spar and enjoyed it.

“Rory wants to box himself one day and said to me: ‘Daddy, when am I going to watch you fighting on television ?’

“I’ve shown him pictures of the O2 Arena and told him: ‘Daddy is boxing on a very big show there that you can watch on television’. He said: ‘Really ?’ He can’t wait.”

The venue is expected to be full with 3,000 fight fans and millions more will be watching on television in 52 countries around the world.

Goodwin said: “I fought in front of 3,000 fans on an unlicensed show in Derby, but this is much, much bigger.

“I’m fighting a bareknuckle legend on a massive stage.

“Everyone is going to see me give it everything I’ve got for my boy.”

Goodwin has won nine of his 16 fights on the unlicensed circuit (two draws) and said: “I’m lucky to have such supportive parents, partner (Charlotte), grandparents (Pete and Noreen) and coach behind me.

“Ash and the lads in the gym have helped me become the fighter I am today and this is the next step.

“I was looking to get into bareknuckle boxing eventually and when the chance came along I had to take it.