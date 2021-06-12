Liam Davies hails 'massive step' to sign with Frank Warren

Liam Davies celebrates victory

The English bantamweight champion became Queensberry Promotions’ latest capture last week before he fought and won on the undercard of their huge event at the Telford International Centre.

Warren, who promotes several elite boxers including heavyweight star Tyson Fury, has been a big name in the sport for decades and Davies is thrilled to be working with him.

“It’s a massive step,” he told the Shropshire Star.

“I’ve signed the two-year contract now and hopefully we come out of having progressed a lot further and move on to better things. It’s a good start.

“I’ll have BT behind me broadcasting my fights. You need a good promoter like Frank to get behind you and make the big fights happen. It should be easier to make the big fights. That proves I’m not shying away.”

Davies won his English crown on a Matchroom card with Eddie Hearn but the 25-year-old insists he was sick of waiting and instead opted to sign for Warren.

He added: “I want to be active. I’m young and fit and I want to make things happen.

“It’s hard to train and diet and have nothing come up, but if you don’t keep on it something will come up and you’ll regret it. Now I can keep on going because I know I’ll have fights, which up to now I haven’t had in my career, I’ve just taken what I can. Now I have some momentum behind me and I know Telford is behind me. That’s why I couldn’t wait on Eddie. I think he would have got me out but it’s a waiting game.”

Davies stopped Stefan Slavchev in their fight last week but was originally due to face Dennis McCann – a fight that would have acted as an eliminator for the British belt – before he pulled out.

Now, Davies is determined to make the fight with his fellow Queensbury client.

“I want the McCann fight, that’s the main fight to me that makes sense,” he said. “A lot of people, to me, are blowing smoke up him. I want that fight.

“But it’s more about the belts. I’d like to fight Prince Patel, that’s a big name and a big fight so I’d like that.

“I want to get my name out there and get my rankings up.

“I have my idea why the fight (with McCann) didn’t happen.

“It would have been for my English title and a British eliminator, and he said he’s not interested in the English title. So he’s also not interested in the British eliminator?

“To me, he just didn’t want the fight. Maybe he’s not ready yet, I don’t know.

“Why wouldn’t he take it? Unless he doesn’t fancy his chances. It’s a big risk for him, that’s the way I see it.

“His first big test would be me. That’s a big ask for him. It would be jumping a few lily pads and you’re not always going to make it.

“Frank is on about us building up to that fight, but that shows they don’t really want it.

“I think I’d smash him. I’d be too much for him. He wouldn’t have all the answers in a big 10-round fight.