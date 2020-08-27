Liam Davies is still determined to put on a show

The pride of Telford was all set to light up the town with its first professional bout for 13 years on April 4, but the health pandemic meant the BCB Promotions event was sidelined.

After keeping fit and sharp throughout the months of lockdown, Donnington’s Davies, 24, is hopeful that the show will go ahead before the end of the year as the sport continues to recover from its shutdown.

He told British Boxing Television: “I was gutted, a bit p****d off to be honest, but everything happens for a reason, I’m a big believer in that.

“That is the mindset I went with. I’m now looking to when we can get the show back on because I sold so many tickets and everyone was buzzing for it.

“But I’m still training and you never know a fight might come up soon so I’ll be ready.

“I’m training for 10 rounds now, I’m not going back down to six, I’m not interested in that. I just want to go big and go for it.

“I’m young, I don’t want to be waiting around, I want to go for it. Even if I lost, which I don’t believe I will, I can go again anyway.

“I feel like I’ve been around for ages and that I’m ready. I want to take a big opportunity and not just to be on the telly.”

Davies, who has gone 7-0 since turning professional including two knockouts, had his sights on the English title held by Marc Leach.

The super bantamweight, who is coached by his dad Tristan, himself a former pro, added: “Hopefully next time can be for the English title, as a mandatory for it, that would be even better.

“I just want to fight for that belt, it gets my name out there and I can push on. If a show came up with no fans there that’d be great too because it would be an experience.”